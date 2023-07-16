The union representing employees at one of Argenteuil’s largest employers wants the company to speed up the negotiation process for a new collective agreement.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) represents 300 people who work at Orica in Brownsburg, where electronic explosive detonators are manufactured.

Martin Richer, President of the CSN local representing the employees said negotiations began in April but have not progressed fast enough. No strike vote has been held, and negotiations are set to resume in August. Richer is hopeful an agreement can be reached in the fall of 2023.

Meanwhile, the CSN is urging Orica to move quickly when negotiations resume. A display of union flags and placards has been assembled outside the gates to the plant in Brownsburg.