The final fundraising total was $5,044 for the 2023 Vankleek Hill Food Bank Jamboree, held on Saturday, July 8 at the Windsor Tavern. The donation was officially presented to the food bank on Friday, July 14. Jane Fantie of the food bank said all of the Jamboree funds will go toward $1,000 contributions from the food bank to each of six school breakfast programs. Those programs are at Pleasant Corners Public School, St. Jude Catholic Elementary School, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, École élémentaire catholique St-Grégoire, École élémentaire catholique Curé Labrosse, and Laggan Public School.

