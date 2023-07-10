It was a hot time at the Windsor Tavern in Vankleek Hill on Saturday, July 8 when hundreds of people gathered for the Family Food Bank Jamboree which raises funds for the Vankleek Hill Food Bank.

According to organizer Richard Charest, the event raised $5,544.

Charest said the money raised at the Jamboree will go toward providing milk for students at local elementary schools.

The Family Food Bank Jamboree began 19 years ago. The 2023 event featured performances bey Roger Hamelin, Marie-Eve Vezina and Sylvain Lalonde, Gord Nixon, Apostrophe, 50 Proof, Madhouse, and Marven James.

Apostrophe. Submitted photo by Reid Masson. Madhouse. Submitted photo. 50 Proof. Submitted photo by Mel Villeneuve.

Roger Hamelin. Photo: James Morgan Gord Nixon. Photo: James Morgan Marie-Eve Vezina and Sylvain Lalonde. Photo: James Morgan