When United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council meets again in August, it will only do so once a month.

At its final regular meeting on June 28 before the annual July break, council adopted changes to the procedural bylaw where just one Regular Council Meeting will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, and no Committee of the Whole meeting will occur on the second Wednesday of each month. The eight mayors who constitute UCPR council agreed upon the changes at the May 10 Committee of the Whole meeting to see if a change in format would expedite decision making. The single meeting format will be used on a trial basis until December 2023 when a new Warden will assume office and the format will be reevaluated at that time.

At the June 14 Committee of the Whole Meeting, Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth wondered if a single meeting per month will end up taking much of the day instead of under the two-meeting format where the sessions usually adjourned before noon.

The next UCPR Council Meeting will take place at 9a.m. on Wednesday, August 23 in the council chamber at the UCPR Administration Building in L’Orignal.