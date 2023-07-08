The ninth annual Beau’s 5K for Ovarian Cancer was on Saturday, July 8 and raised $34,000 for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Nearly 300 people registered for the run (or walk), which began on Newton Road, just south of the Beau’s brewery in Vankleek Hill. All proceeds from the event go to assisting ovarian cancer patients and toward research aimed at finding better treatments and a cure for the disease. The Beau’s 5K for Ovarian Cancer began in 2015 when former Beau’s employee Judith Sauvé organized it to support Ashley Courtois (Cowan) of Vankleek Hill, who had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Courtois passed away in 2018 at age 33. The Beau’s 5K continues each year in her memory and has become a popular event with runners from the Ottawa and Montréal areas sponsored by Run Ottawa. Many of the local participants are family and friends of Ashley Courtois.

During its nine-years, the Beau’s 5K for Ovarian Cancer has raised more than $300,000 for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Beau’s 5K photos by James Morgan

Run for fun in the hot, hot sun. Starting out. All ages on two legs, four legs, and four wheels took part. Warming up on Newton Road. Gathering at Beau’s brewery before the run.

The Beau’s 5K Committee with a certificate of appreciation from Ovarian Cancer Canada.

From left: Nick Courtois, Sarah Marsaw Courtois, Jim Cowan, Judith Sauve, Shanna Delorme, Jen Beauchesne, Karen Cowan, Josh Gottlieb. Submitted photo

