Overnight visitors to Lachute now have a new place to stay.

Effective July 5, the completely new Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham was open and taking reservations. The new hotel is located off avenue Bethany near the Couche-Tard gas bar.

Developer, investor, and operator Activar Hôtels, had been planning the opening for later in July, but the team had set an objective to open its doors to the public at the beginning of summer. The hotel has 72 guest rooms, including extended stay suites with kitchenettes, and offers a continental breakfast, gym and a meeting room that can be booked for professional meetings or any other type of event.

Multiple financial partners have come together to invest the $12 million needed to make the project happen. As it has done in the past, Activar Hôtels has approached local investors. The project brings together eight local investors, supported by Roynat Capital and Investissement Québec. Furthermore, the federal agency Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions (CED) has contributed a $1-million loan. In addition to being an investor, Activar Hôtels will manage the new hotel.

“We are extremely proud to see this project take off. The Lachute community is active and engaged, we have witnessed this through our partners’ commitment and the community’s enthusiasm. It’s exciting to manage the operations of a hotel in a strong market. In addition, the hotel is located in a prime position bordering the Autoroute Guy-Lafleur (Autoroute 50). Our team is ready. Come stay with us for a good night’s sleep,” said Activar Hôtels Chief Executive Officer Mathieu Mault.

After more than three years of development and construction, slowed down by certain challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the team is happy to be at the point where they can call out to local partners to create offerings that will complement guests’ stays.

The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Lachute is built following the new MODA concept developed by the Microtel brand. This design creates financial advantages for developers and shareholders as well as ensures an architectural product that integrates efficiency, functionality, and comfort. The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Lachute is the fifth hotel in Activar Hôtels’ portfolio of managed properties.

After the recent acquisition of Le Grand Lodge Mont-Tremblant, the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Lachute is Activar Hôtels’ second hotel in the Laurentians region.