A cat on a bicycle, the magic of a hummingbird feeding, a moment in a New York subway station. These are just some of the images you’ll find at Photo Synthesis, the new exhibition of photographs now showing at the Arbor Gallery until the end of July.

Ottawa photographer Ross Brown joins local artists Greg Byers, Reenie Marx and Karen Molson in an exhibition that combines vibrant street photography with stunning images of birds and surreal and detailed nature photography.

Not only does the subject matter differ among the photographers, so does their approach to their art. For Greg Byers, “Photography is a part of travelling for me. A new place awakens my perceptions, so that I am alive to details that give a city or landscape its character.”

Ross Brown sees photography as the art of noticing the world around him. “My work tends to focus on moments that catch my eye, whether that moment is fleeting or whether I see something that must be captured before I can move on”

For both Karen Molson and Reenie Marx, photography is a means of self-expression, even a type of spiritual practice. “When I walk in nature with my camera, I feel deeply in touch with the interconnectedness and unity of all things,” says Marx. “The chattering mind and distracting world disappear.”

Karen Molson observes, “I am frequently astonished by the glorious and transcendent details in the world of nature. One click of the camera is an elemental means to pin down happiness.”

The vernissage for Photo Synthesis is on Saturday, July 8th from 1 to 3 pm.

Naturalist art in time for village garden tour

Also opening in the Small Hall of the gallery on Saturday July 8th, is Aquar’Ailes, an exhibition of naturalist watercolours by Hanie Durand. “Hanie captures the delicate beauty of nature with her highly detailed watercolours in classic naturalist style, reminiscent of Audubon’s paintings. The gallery being a point of interest in the VKH tour of gardens on July 8, her stunning creations are a natural fit ”, states Sylvie Bouchard, of the gallery board.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm, 10am-4pm on Saturdays. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].