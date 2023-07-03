Related

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice is closer to establishing a start date for a murder trial for a former Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) doctor. Brian Nadler is facing four charges of First-Degree Murder in connection with the deaths of four patients at HGH in 2021. During a short court session on Friday, June 30, Nadler’s attorney Naomi Lutes, Assistant Crown Attorney Matt Humphreys, and Justice Marc Labrosse discussed potential start dates for the trial and established the earliest date the trial could commence is June 3, 2024. Pretrial proceedings continue. The case was adjourned until August 25.