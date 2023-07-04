Many years ago, Sunday drives were done by horse and buggy. This Sunday, July 9, the Vankleek Hill Fairgrounds will look a bit like one of those old time Sunday drives at the Horse and Buggy Expo.

The actual horse and buggy demonstration and parade takes place at 1p.m., but the grounds open at 9a.m. And, like a traditional Sunday, there is a church service. The ecumenical church service, organized by a group of local congregations, will begin at 11a.m. The service is completely non-denominational and open to everyone. As a theme, the service will focus on how water and rocks symbolize divine touch in our lives.

Originally a parade through the streets of Vankleek Hill, the Horse and Buggy Expo returned in 2022 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is taking place entirely at the fairgrounds. Admission is free, and spectators are encouraged to bring their own picnic to enjoy.