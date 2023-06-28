Christine Brunet keeps hockey going in Prescott-Russell.

The Vankleek Hill resident was recently named Volunteer of the Year for Hockey Eastern Ontario District 3.

Brunet is the scheduler for the Wilds AAA, scheduler for the Cobra’s, time keeper for the Junior “C” Vankleek Hill Cougars, and is the Chief Referee for EPR Fusion. Brunet mentors young up and coming referees. She is also a mother of two and works for the Alzheimer Society. She organizes the yearly softball tournament held on the Canada Day weekend in Vankleek Hill as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society.

Peter Barton of Vankleek Hill is a hockey parent and coach. His two sons, Jack and Brooks, are also aspiring hockey officials. Barton had nothing but positive things to say about Brunet and her tireless contribution to youth hockey.

“Her commitment to kids in Prescott-Russell and our region is just unmatched,” Barton said.

He called her a shining example of community, hard work, and expressed appreciation for her guidance to younger officials and players.

“She goes out of her way to mentor,” Barton said.