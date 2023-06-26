A couple of drivers in Vankleek Hill were without a set of wheels on the night of June 21. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), two vehicles were reported stolen in town that night. As of June 26, no information was available about if the vehicles had been located or suspects in the thefts arrested
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
TOP STORIES
- PCPS Business Fair was abuzz with entrepreneursThe Grade 5 and 6 students in Jennifer Anderson’s class mean business. In the very best way. The Review stopped in at the Pleasant Corner Public School Business Fair which took place on June 15 […]
- Smoky, smoggy Sunday across regionIt was a smoky, smoggy Sunday across the region on June 25 as another plume of smoke from forest fires in northern Québec drifted south, polluting the air and all but blocking out the sunshine. […]