Sunday, June 25 was Immersive Indigenous Culture Day at Arbor Gallery and Cultural Centre in Vankleek Hill. Visitors were able to go inside a tipi, see Indigenous artefacts, speak with an elder and knowledge keeper, and hear storytelling. Indigenous artists were displaying and selling their work on the grounds. Mi’kmaq and Métis Elder and Knowledge Keeper Archie Martin, who is from Escuminac, New Brunswick, but lives in Rigaud, shared his extensive knowledge and stories with visitors. Martin is an Indian Day School survivor and advocates for greater recognition of Métis people in eastern Canada. He provides cultural training to Indigenous recruits in the Canadian Armed Forces and also provides Indigenous culture training to employees of the Canada Border Services Agency at its training college in Rigaud.

Indigenous art and artefacts have also been on display inside the Arbor Gallery throughout the month of June.

Immersive Indigenous Culture Day photos by James Morgan