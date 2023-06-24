Ici Radio-L’Orignal!

On Thursday, June 29, an episode of 5 a 7 Carré, a Radio-Canada summer radio series hosted by Bruno Blanchet exploring regions of Québec and Ontario will be produced in L’Orignal featuring local and regional personalities and musicians.

The episode will be recorded before an audience at l’Ancienne prison de l’Orignal Old Jail.

The doors will open to the public for the recording at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and the recording will take places from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5 a 7 Carré is broadcast throughout the summer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Saturday on the Radio-Canada Premiere network. The local frequencies are 90.7 FM from Ottawa-Gatineau, 95.1 FM from Montréal, and 98.1 FM from Cornwall.