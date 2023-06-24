Personnel of the Canadian Coast Guard were working on the Ottawa River in recent days doing maintenance work on the navigation buoys that guide boat traffic on the river. On Friday afternoon, the buoy tender vessel Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Île St-Ours returned to dock for the weekend at Confederation Park in Hawkesbury. Buoys and other maintenance equipment was also placed by the dock for use on the river. The home port for CCGS Île St-Ours is the coast guard station on the St-Lawrence River in Sorel-Tracy, Québec.

CCGS Île St-Ours Photos by James Morgan

CCGS Île St-Ours approaching Hawkesbury on Friday, June 23. CCGS Île St-Ours docking at Confederation Park in Hawkesbury on Friday, June 23. Several buoys were being stored on shore.