Personnel of the Canadian Coast Guard were working on the Ottawa River in recent days doing maintenance work on the navigation buoys that guide boat traffic on the river. On Friday afternoon, the buoy tender vessel Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Île St-Ours returned to dock for the weekend at Confederation Park in Hawkesbury. Buoys and other maintenance equipment was also placed by the dock for use on the river. The home port for CCGS Île St-Ours is the coast guard station on the St-Lawrence River in Sorel-Tracy, Québec.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
