The Fiesta Agri-Culturelle, Grenville-sur-la Rouge’s own multicultural festival, is back this year and happens Sunday, June 25 on the grounds of Séminaire de Sacré-Coeur.

The event has activities and entertainment for all ages reflecting the multiculturalism of the local community and wider world. The grounds open at 11 a.m. Sunday for various, free family-friendly games and activities. At 3:30 p.m., children’s singer Anada will perform. Tickets for the show are $3 each.

Food trucks will be on site selling food and drinks.

Also at 3:30 p.m., Gabi Macaluso and La Grande Boyenne will perform her new repertoire of songs.

Macaluso was inspired by her travels on foot in nature which presented a vision of a more serene world and a healthy land.

For this free show, she will be accompanied by bassist Mathieu Royer, percussionist Ève Copland, guitarist Martin Perreault, drummer Alain Boyer, and Claude Hurtubise on keyboard and accordion. A choir will also accompany Macaluso with the voices of Josée Bélanger, Mariève Bibeau, Mirko Dessureault and Alexandre Hamel.