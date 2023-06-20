The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person in connection to a fire investigation.

On June 13, 2023, shortly after 9p.m., officers responded to a residential fire in North Stormont Township. With assistance from the SD&G Crime Unit, officers determined that the fire was intentional. All parties escaped with minor injuries.

A 25-year-old male from North Stormont was arrested and is charged with

– Attempt to Commit Murder -two counts

– Arson – Disregard for Human Life

– Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victims.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice at a later date.

Anyone having information on the above incident, or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.