Habitaction Prescott-Russell is now in action.

The new organization, officially announced on June 8, aims to create access to property ownership for families and individuals who wish to settle in the region by serving as a catalyst—not builder of new housing. Habitaction’s mandate is to offer support and expertise in setting up affordable housing, such as co-ops, tiny houses and modular homes made from repurposed containers. This initiative is based on the fact that the labour shortage is having a trying impact on employee retention in Eastern Ontario, which results in an even more negative impact on the regional economy.

According to Habitaction Chair Pascal Billard, the not-for-profit organization will encourage the development of affordable homes through formats such as mini-homes and promote a cooperative model of home ownership that will both counter the local housing shortage and contribute to the economy of the region.

“We need to get the right housing built for what people need in their moment,” said Habitaction Executive Officer Philip Beauchesne.

As an example, Beauchesne said Habitaction would identify housing needs, the type of land and buildings required, and facilitate the development of either new structures or the renovation of existing ones.

Habitaction will ensure the the involvement of municipalities involvement by requiring their contribution and support in acquiring available land or buildings that can be renovated and refurbished for housing. Habitaction will gather future homeowners and inform them on the operating terms that specifically define a housing cooperative. Knowledgeable contractors will be used by Habitaction to build or redevelop existing buildings into housing co-ops, and Habitaction will help and support future homeowners while they set up a business plan and achieve repayable and non-repayable funding.

“We’re really big believers in the cooperative model,” Beauchesne said.

“The housing crisis is very real in Prescott-Russell,” said Employment Services Centre of Prescott-Russell Executive Director Caroline Arcand. She said that even though international recruitment is being used as a solution to the local labour shortage, people still need somewhere to live once they move to the region for work.

Billard chairs the five-person Habitaction board. The other board members are Caroline Arcand, Eric Charlebois, Pierre-Étienne Daignault, and Marc Lecompte. As of the June 8 announcement, no Habitaction projects were yet under consideration. Beauchesne said initially, Habitaction will attempt to facilitate new housing across Prescott-Russell, and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.