A watermain break in Calumet led to part of a weekend without water for several residents of the village.

According to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold, the break occurred on Friday evening, June 16 and the actual break and related issues were located on Saturday morning, June 17.

Water service was restored to most residents Saturday morning,” Arnold said.

About one dozen residents were affected by the disruption in service. Arnold said the repairs were completed and service was restored by Saturday evening.

On Sunday, there was evidence excavation had recently taken place to access a watermain around a fire hydrant on rue Bellevue in Calumet.