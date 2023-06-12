Louise Sproule has been the publisher of The Review since 1992. A part-time job after high school at The Review got Sproule hooked on community newspapers and all that they represent. She loves to write, has covered every kind of event you can think of, loves to organize community events and loves her small town and taking photographs across the region. She dreams of writing a book one day so she can finally tell all of the town's secrets! She must be stopped! Keep subscribing to The Review . . . or else!
Champlain Township council approved spending an additional $100,000 and using $45,000 from a $100,000 contingency fund to pay an additional $145,368 for change orders being added to the Vankleek Hill Community Centre renovations, bringing the […]
An Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Zoning Bylaw Amendment (ZBA) approved by Hawkesbury town council means construction of a new residential development is closer to happening on former industrial land. The OPA and ZBA for […]
