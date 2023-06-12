There were no injuries, but a Hawkesbury resident was arrested Sunday afternoon after their vehicle left Route 148 and crashed near Grenville.

The car was travelling eastbound and went off the road and crashed into trees beside the highway between rue Principale and rue McIntyre.

According to Surêté du Québec Sergeant Marc Tessier, a 29-year-old female resident of Hawkesbury was arrested and could face charges of impaired driving. The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.