A scramble of speeding police vehicles east of Vankleek Hill early in the evening on Friday, June 9, was the result of a misunderstanding and not an emergency.

At around 6 p.m., six Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicles rapidly left Vankleek Hill, travelling east on County Road 10 with lights and sirens on. Three additional police vehicles later followed and the vehicles parked on the curve at the Champlain-East Hawkesbury boundary. Some officers were seen taking rifles out of their vehicles.

According to the OPP, a nearby resident had contacted police reporting hearing shots fired. However, police found out the resident was unaware that a neighbour was safely target shooting on their own property. No further action was taken by police.