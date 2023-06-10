Ducks were falling from the sky on the afternoon of Saturday, June 10 to start the rubber duck race at the Festival du canard et da la plume in St-Isidore. Following the race, the village’s children were very excited about playing in the “river.” The festival is organized by the Club Optimiste de St-Isidore. Volunteer firefighters help launch the ducks and force them along in the water before three lucky ones were drawn for cash prizes.

Duck race photos by James Morgan

Helped along with some water from fire hoses. Ducks falling to the water. Dumping ducks. The finish line Once the race was over, it seemed like every child in St-Isidore was playing in the “river.”