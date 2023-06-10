Ducks were falling from the sky on the afternoon of Saturday, June 10 to start the rubber duck race at the Festival du canard et da la plume in St-Isidore. Following the race, the village’s children were very excited about playing in the “river.” The festival is organized by the Club Optimiste de St-Isidore. Volunteer firefighters help launch the ducks and force them along in the water before three lucky ones were drawn for cash prizes.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
