Marsh’s Flea Market made its debut on Saturday, June 3 in St-Eugène. The market is located on a lawn adjacent to the Eclectables antique and collectibles shop on Labrosse Street in the former tavern. The flea market takes place each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

