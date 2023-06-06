Marsh’s Flea Market made its debut on Saturday, June 3 in St-Eugène. The market is located on a lawn adjacent to the Eclectables antique and collectibles shop on Labrosse Street in the former tavern. The flea market takes place each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
