Reconstruction of a busy bridge in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil means a 22-week road closure.

Reconstruction work on the bridge located on Route 344 at the southern limit of the village began Monday, June 5 and will take approximately 22 weeks. The bridge is completely closed to all traffic.

Two detours have been put in place:

• For light vehicles and heavy vehicles: via routes 344 and 327, Autoroute 50, Route 148 and rue Saint-Étienne.

• For vehicles that cannot take Autoroute 50: via routes 344, 327, 148 and 158 and rue Saint-Étienne.

A temporary footbridge is being installed to allow the passage of pedestrians and cyclists during the work.

The current structure, built in 1937, has been under significant load limits and reduced to one lane for a few years.

For updates on the bridge reconstruction and other road work zones across Québec, consult Québec 511 by phone or online at https://www.quebec511.info/en/Default.aspx .