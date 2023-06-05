After a three-year absence the annual Mayor’s Fishing Day returned for residents of the village of Grenville on Sunday, June 4.

Anglers of all ages tried their luck along the banks of the Ottawa River and the Grenville Canal in the park along the waterfront path. The free event was held during Québec’s licence-free fishing weekend, Fête de la pêche.

The day in Grenville is presented by Mayor Pierre Thauvette and the village council, the Patrimoine heritage committee and the Club

Optimiste de Grenville.

Thauvette was pleased with the turnout and perfect weather for the event.

While many adults and children cast their lines into the river and canal, younger anglers tried their luck in a fishpond game that had been set up in a big trough.

Grenville Mayor’s Fishing Day photos by James Morgan