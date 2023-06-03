Para-cyclist Joey Desjardins had a strong finish at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup on May 28 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Desjardins, a resident of Champlain Township, placed sixth in the Men’s H3 Road Race. Desjardins’ time for completing the 72.6-kilometre race was one hour, 49 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Desjardins was one of three Canadians in the race and had the best time of the three. Charles Moreau finished 12th and Alex Hyndman placed 14th.

“The best part of the race was working together with Charles Moreau and Alexander Hyndman,” Desjardins said in a social media post.

The three Canadians worked out together before the race and stayed together during most of it, with Desjardins pulling out near the end with a sprint finish to secure sixth place.