The namesake of the Vankleek Hill fire hall, and a respected community builder has died.

Bruce Barton passed away on May 31 at age 80. He was born and raised in Vankleek Hill and served as the community’s fire chief for 45 years. When he retired in 2012, the fire hall at the corner of Main and High streets in Vankleek Hill was renamed the Bruce Barton Fire Hall.

For his decades of service to the fire department and community, Barton received two significant awards. In 1986, he was awarded the Fire Services Exemplary Service medal by the Governor-General of Canada. Upon retirement, Barton was presented with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal at a retirement celebration held in his honour at the fire hall.

Barton is survived by his wife Bobbie and three children. He was predeceased by one of his children.

Arrangements include visitation and a celebration of life. They have been entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home in Vankleek Hill: https://hillcrestfuneralhome.ca/tribute/details/1934/Bruce-Barton/obituary.html#tribute-start .

To see a video of Barton’s retirement celebration in 2012, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Zn-ibAnlw0 .

Remembering former Fire Chief Bruce Barton. Review file photos

Left, retiring Vankleek Hill Fire Chief Bruce Barton stands by while his brother, former Champlain Township Mayor Gary Barton, speaks at the chief’s retirement celebration on November 3, 2012. Vankleek Hill Fire Chief Bruce Barton, Sparky the Fire Dog, and Barton’s wife Bobbie at the chief’s retirement celebration in 2012. Former MP Pierre Lemieux, presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal to Bruce Barton at his retirement celebration in November, 2012.