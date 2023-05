Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers intercepted a westbound vehicle for excessive speeding on Autoroute at kilometre 258 in Lachute. The person was traveling at 176 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone. A 19-year-old man from Ontario received a ticket totaling $1,480 and 14 demerit points for speeding. His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

