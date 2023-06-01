The weather is hot and the land is dry. Due to the hot and dry conditions, Champlain Township will not be issuing any open-air fire permits until further notice.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
