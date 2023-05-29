June will be hot at Arbor Gallery as it is getting ready to present an exciting lineup of events, starting with a concert by electrifying musician Alan Gerber who returns to Vankleek Hill after a few years of absence. Gerber will perform June 1 at Arbor Gallery. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Gerber brings blues and folks to a new level, as a musician of many talents and outstanding stage presence. “Without question, Alan is greater than the sum of his parts, and when combined and on display for a mesmerized and awestruck audience, you can fully understand Alan Gerber in the flesh!”, says Terry Whalen, Artistic Director of Whalen’s Barn Concert Series in Miramichi, NB.

Reservations are recommended. Front row seats will be reserved for prepaid tickets on a first come, first served basis.

Celebration of Indigenous History starts this week

Starting Friday, June 2, the gallery’s exhibition “Together: Embracing our differences” showcasing Indigenous art, artefacts, and gift shop, will be running throughout the month. Events are scheduled to start on Saturday, June 10 with Mohawk Elder Tom Dearhouse telling the Mohawk Story of Creation.

A detailed calendar for the June events is available on arborgallery.org or a pdf version can be obtained by contacting the gallery at [email protected].

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. Doors are open from noon to 4pm, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. From June to September, Saturday hours are 10am to 4pm.