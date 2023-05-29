Gardeners can grow food to support the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank!

The food bank is participating in the Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network’s (EOAN) “Grow an Extra Row” program. The EOAN invites private and commercial gardeners to grow an extra row of vegetables and/or fruit, and share their harvest with the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank for distribution to clients, especially this year with the increasing cost of fresh produce.

Interested gardeners are invited to contact Jeanne Charlebois or Sylvio Boudrias at 613-636-0666 to confirm their participation. Participants should be prepared to inform the food bank about which produce they intend to supply, the quantity, and to discuss pickup and delivery dates to the food bank facility at 419 Cartier Boulevard in Hawkesbury.

Volunteers who are not gardeners are also needed to help with transporting garden produce from where it is grown to the food bank.