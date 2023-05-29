The final weeks of the school year are busy for sports at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI).

On May 16 the VCI Ultimate frisbee team that won the Prescott-Russell Secondary School Athletic Association (PRSSAA) championship in the fall of 2022 played at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) Championship at Queen’s University’s Richardson Stadium in Kingston. The team from VCI fell to Holy Trinity–Kingston 13-3 before beating Jeanne Lajoie from Pembroke 7-5. This was the first time a team from VCI played at the EOSSAA tournament.

On May 30, the senior boy’s soccer team will play at EOSSAA in Elgin, which is north of Kingston.

VCI will be hosting an Ultimate frisbee tournament on Friday, June 2. This tournament will be will allow for competition in both the junior and senior divisions.