Collecting rainwater in a barrel is an excellent way to conserve water for garden use, and a school in Alexandria is selling rain barrels as a fundraiser.

École élémentaire catholique Elda-Rouleau is having a rain barrel sale. The barrels, which are available in various sizes and styles, and have varying prices, must be purchased online first at https://rainbarrel.ca/eldarouleau/ . The barrels may be picked up at the school on June 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique Elda-Rouleau is located at 115 Sandfield Avenue South in Alexandria.