A Grenville-sur-la-Rouge man is facing charges related to child pornography and other sexual offences.

On Thursday, May 25, the Sûreté du Québec arrested 64-year-old Bruce Patterson. He appeared in court in St-Jérôme on Friday, May 26 to face charges producing child pornography, obtaining sexual services for consideration to a person under the age of 18 and invitation to sexual contact.

The police carried out a search of the suspect’s home and computer equipment was seized for analysis.

The investigation indicates the suspect could have had other victims. All persons who have information on the actions of this suspect are asked to contact the criminal information center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Sûreté du Québec brings together within its service of specialized investigation projects, experts in cybercrime and sexual exploitation of children. These investigators work in close collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and municipal police.

The public is invited to report any situation of sexual exploitation of young people on the Internet to www.cyberaide.ca .