Have a spot of tea and enjoy some entertainment in support of a local museum!

The Musée régionale d’Argenteuil Regional Museum invites everyone to its Thé et Traditions/Tea and Traditions benefit event which will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Harrington Valley Community Center, located at 420 chemin de Harrington.

Access to this event is free but voluntary contributions will be accepted on site.

The afternoon program includes a guided tour of the Harrington Heritage Cemetery, a performance of traditional music by the duo Gossage and Jabbour (Cajun, Irish, two-steps, jigs, and reels) as well as aa meeting-discussion between Maude Abbott (played by Cynthia Lisa Dubé) and Museum Historian, Robert Simard.

To top it all off, a traditional English tea with scones, clotted cream, lemon curd, and seasonal strawberries will be served during the afternoon.

The museum which is currently storing its collection and archives at the community centre, has had four challenging years. Due to flooding in 2019, it had to vacate its previous premises in the Historic Carillon Barracks, which it had occupied since 1938. In the fall of 2023, the museum plans to inaugurate its new space at the former Christ Church in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil. Work is in progress to organize documentation, the archives, and artifacts with a plan to ensure future development and sustainability for the museum.

If you are interested in attending the Thé et Traditions/Tea and Traditions benefit for the Musée régionale d’Argenteuil Regional Museum on Sunday, June 11, please let the organizers know ahead of time so they can plan the quantity of food required. Please email Lyne St-Jacques [email protected] .

