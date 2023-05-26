The case of a former Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) doctor facing four charges of First-Degree Murder was briefly addressed again in court on Friday, May 26.

At the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal, further judicial pre-trial proceedings for Brian Nadler were set for June 8. A further appearance in assignment court for possible determination of a trial date is planned for Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m.

Nadler is facing the four charges of First-Degree Murder in connection with the deaths of four patients at HGH in 2021.

Only the court clerk and reporter were in the court room in L’Orignal on Friday. The judge, crown attorney, and counsel representing the accused all appeared by video.