Champlain Library would like to thank everyone who participated in the Butterflyway project by picking up their seeds and planting gardens to create habitats for butterflies. Library staff remind everyone that you can still use your library card to check out free wildflower and vegetable seeds from the Seed Library. There are many varieties of seeds available. Doing so will support both our local pollinators and the library. Library staff are looking forward to seeing your beautiful gardens blooming in our community!

