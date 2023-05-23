The Lachute Fire Service has a new weapon against fire.

The department has acquired a new pumper truck with state-of-the-art technology, to replace its other front-line truck which has reached the end of its service life.

The Rosenbauer brand pumper has a 750-gallon water tank that can pump 1250 gallons of water per minute with a high pressure and foam injection option. In addition to providing transport for firefighters, the vehicle is equipped with firefighting and basic extrication tools. The crew cabin layout also reduces exposure to contaminants and thus reduces the risk of cancer in firefighters. In addition, the truck is also equipped and equipped to allow operations in high-rise buildings (BGH), an increasingly important reality in the urban development of Lachute.

The new acquisition, valued at $885,000, meets the latest National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC) standards.

“We are proud to put this new pumper into service, which will allow us to maintain or even improve the recognized efficiency of our fire service,” said Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis.

The new pumper, with a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, becomes the front-line vehicle for the fire service’s interventions.

Lachute municipal and fire service leadership with the new pumper truck. Submitted photo