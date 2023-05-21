Rescue crews spent more than four hours searching for and rescuing two kayakers from Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge during the afternoon of Sunday, May 21.

According to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Fire Chief Marc Montpetit, two men in a kayak capsized on the river. Both have minor injuries.

Three lifeguard teams were used in the rescue, including a white water rescue team and a team from the Grenville village fire department with its zodiac boat. Another off road-rescue team approached the scene from the west. The Sûreté du Québec remained on standby during the operation.

The two men were eventually rescued by the firefighters from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Grenville village.

Several fire trucks and an ambulance were parked along the southern section chemin de la Rivière Rouge where rescue crews accessed the river.

Emergency vehicles and personnel along chemin de la Rivière Rouge on Sunday, May 21 during an operation to rescue two kayakers whose craft capsized. The boat trailer behind the pickup truck usually tows the zodiac craft, which is used by the Grenville village fire department for water rescue. Photo: James Morgan