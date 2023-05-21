Rescue crews spent more than four hours searching for and rescuing two kayakers from Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge during the afternoon of Sunday, May 21.
According to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Fire Chief Marc Montpetit, two men in a kayak capsized on the river. Both have minor injuries.
Three lifeguard teams were used in the rescue, including a white water rescue team and a team from the Grenville village fire department with its zodiac boat. Another off road-rescue team approached the scene from the west. The Sûreté du Québec remained on standby during the operation.
The two men were eventually rescued by the firefighters from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Grenville village.
Several fire trucks and an ambulance were parked along the southern section chemin de la Rivière Rouge where rescue crews accessed the river.