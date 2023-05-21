Lachute council wants a friendly warning given to speeding drivers on a rural road.

At its May 1 meeting, council approved a request to the Ministère des transports du Québec to install a so-called educational radar on chemin Dunany. Educational radar are those electronic signs that show drivers how fast they are going relative to the posted speed limit.

Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis said the city has received many complaints from residents about excessive speed on the road. Chemin Dunany is narrow with many curves in the rural part of northern Lachute. However, as the road is under provincial jurisdiction, it is responsible for installing any educational radar and signage to get drivers to slow down.

The speed limit on chemin Dunany is 70 kilometres per hour with lower, advisory speeds on curves.

Heritage building

The local planning board has affirmed the former United Church in Lachute is a heritage building. Bigras-Denis told council on May 1, that the Comité consultatif d’urbanisme (CCU) held a public consultation on May 1 on recommending the building’s heritage status. Bigras-Denis said the designation was not contested at the April 12 consultation. There were no questions or comments from Lachute councillors about the building’s status on May 1.

Restoration work to convert the former Lachute United Church building on rue Principale into a new public library is currently suspended indefinitely due to costs associated with the project.