They CAN make it possible. The Leo Club (youth branch of Lions International) at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute has collected and donated enough cans of soup to feed 200 people to the Vankleek Hill Food Bank.

The idea began in late 2022 when two of the Leo members helped the Vankleek Hill Lion’s Club sell Christmas cakes. Proceeds from that sale, along with a discount from the Vankleek Hill Foodland store and donations from students led to the contribution of the cans of soup.

The Leo Club at VCI has four active members.