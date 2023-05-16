Live painting at Arbor Gallery for May Show

Talented watercolourist Josée Bourassa, whose artwork is featured in current exhibition Un monde de couleurs, will be painting live on Sunday afternoon, May 21, during the May Show festival.

Bourassa’s watercolours are distinctive with saturated earth tones and clever compositions featuring intimate corners of life and nature, sure to please many art collectors. The show runs until May 28.

Celebration of Indigenous culture coming in June

Again, this year, Arbor Gallery will highlight Indigenous History month with a special exhibition, an onsite Indigenous gift shop and a full roster of events. Under the theme “Together: Embracing our Differences,” and for the entire month, the gallery will showcase creations by local and out-of-town Indigenous artists and artisans, as well as artefacts and artwork from private collections.

“Our objective is to offer the public at large a chance to further discover Indigenous history and knowledge.” explains Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Board of the gallery, “Thanks to the help of Indigenous local artists and friends, we are honoured to welcome a few First Nations and Métis Elders and Knowledge Keepers who have accepted to be part of this project.”

Aside from the exhibition, patrons can attend talks and storytelling, or shop at the onsite Indigenous gift shop. On Sunday, June 25, the grounds of the gallery will transform into a place of immersive Indigenous culture experience as visitors will hear and learn about ancestral customs and life. “We are delighted to offer this experience. Our friends will sport their full regalia, install a teepee and bring several artefacts to further share knowledge,” Bouchard continues, “and it promises to be a fascinating and enchanting day for the entire family.”

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Ave., in Vankleek Hill. More information can be found on the website at arborgallery.org, on Facebook (Arbor Gallery-Galerie Arbor) or by email at [email protected] Hours are noon to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.