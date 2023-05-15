Looking for some great deals on books? Don’t miss out on this chance to stock up on your reading list for the summer. The Friends of the Library will be holding a used book sale on Sunday, May 21 during the May Festival. The sale will take place in front of the library, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Magazines, CDs, DVDs and audio books will also be available. In order to be accessible to everyone in our community, the library board made the decision to go fine free in October 2021. Since then, there are no longer any financial penalties for overdue books. Proceeds from the book sale help recoup that lost revenue and allow us to continue to offer our wide variety programs and services.

The Friends of the Library is a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and public awareness. This group of dedicated volunteers organize book sales and special events to support the library throughout the year.

If you’re interested in joining the Friends of the Library or would like to know more about our programs and services, you can visit us at bc-cl.ca or call 613-678-2216. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.