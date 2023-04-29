Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East invites you to join them at the Flag Raising ceremony to celebrate Mental Health Week 2023 as they shine a spotlight on community-based mental health care champions, programs and communities while showcasing the importance of how mental health care can be expressed and nurtured through art, photos, music, dance, movement, and nature.

In Hawkesbury, a flag raising will take place on Friday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. outside Centre Culturel Le Chenail. Following the flag raising, events will take place in Confederation Park.

To participate in the flag raising in Hawkesbury on May 5, please register online at https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events/news/87-mental-health-week-flag-raising-ceremony-hawkesbury , or call Genevieve Desrochers 613-938-0435, extension 423.