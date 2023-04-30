Leaves are appearing on trees, flowers are blooming, and the grass is getting green. It’s spring! Environmental initiatives are taking place in local communities to help keep things green and growing.

In Alfred and Plantagenet, demand for the township’s Free Tree Giveaway was so high that additional trees were procured for a second round. Residents who want to plant a tree on their property and applied through the second round can collect them on Saturday, May 5 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the municipal office at 205 Old Highway 17 in Plantagenet. To inquire if any trees are still available, go to https://www.alfred-plantagenet.com/en/living-here/free-tree-giveaway.aspx .

A first come, first served free tree pickup for residents in East Hawkesbury is taking place on Tuesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 5151 County Road 14 in St-Eugène.

On May 13, Brownsburg-Chatham residents can obtain a series of environmental items and services for free at the municipal Journée Verte (Green Day), taking place at the municipal office building, located at 300 rue de l’Hôtel-de-ville. Free trees, herb plants, and low-cost water quality testing will be available. Horticultural information will be available. Proof of residence in Brownsburg-Chatham is required.

In Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, the annual Environment Day will also take place on Saturday, May 13 at the municipal building, located at 88 rue des Érables in Calumet. Information and items related to gardening and growing sustainably will be available for residents.