The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Danny BEHARRI is described as a black male, 39 years of age, 5’08” (173 cm), 165 lbs (75 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

BEHARRI is currently serving a ten(10) year, sentence for Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm X3, Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Utter Threat To Cause Death, Breach of Recognizance and Fail to Comply with Probation Order

At the time of sentencing BEHARRI was declared a Dangerous Offender.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Brampton, Milton and Hamilton areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.