Work has started on a new fire station in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil.

The ceremonial ground-breaking took place on Wednesday, April 26.

The new facility will cost $4,489,000 and will be located at 35 rue de la Gare. The Québec Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is contributing $3,260,400 to the project from the municipal infrastructure improvement program.

The new fire station will have five garage doors and two training rooms. Completion is planned for the end of 2023.