Louise Sproule has been the publisher of The Review since 1992. A part-time job after high school at The Review got Sproule hooked on community newspapers and all that they represent. She loves to write, has covered every kind of event you can think of, loves to organize community events and loves her small town and taking photographs across the region. She dreams of writing a book one day so she can finally tell all of the town's secrets! She must be stopped! Keep subscribing to The Review . . . or else!
The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid murder charges in connection with an ongoing death investigation in East Hawkesbury. On April 19, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec, which […]
UPDATED AT 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 The Ottawa River has risen during the past week, causing varying amounts of flooding in communities along both banks. According to the Ottawa River Regulation […]
