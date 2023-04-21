A spring tradition in Vankleek Hill is back!

The May Show Festival, in celebration of arts, will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Vankleek Hill.

The May Show was last held in 2019. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to have the event in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Excellent Events produces the May Show. Owner Samme Putzel said 35 vendors offering arts and crafts, and food are already registered. However, there is room for more.

“It’s not too late, we would love to have more people,” Putzel said.

She added that shops on Main Street will be open on May Show Sunday with special promotions and events of their own. Putzel is also pleased with the cooperation from Champlain Township in preparing for the big day.

Entertainment at the May Show will include five musical acts and two or three groups of dancers.

“We’ve got a good list of all kinds of vendors of things and a great entertainment lineup,” said Putzel.

The complete schedule of performers will be announced shortly. Putzel said residents are glad to see the May Show returning to Vankleek Hill.

“The community is very excited!” she said.

Any vendors interested in participating in the May Show Festival on May 21 in Vankleek Hill should contact Excellent Events at [email protected].