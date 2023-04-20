Champlain Township wants to help new parents! In an effort to protect the environment, the Township of Champlain is proud to offer $200 per year in financial assistance to purchase at least 10 cloth diapers to families living in Champlain. Cloth diapers are affordable, easy to use and environmentally friendly.
A $200 grant will be given per family, per year, per purchase of ten cloth diapers. Families can apply for a diaper grant each year until the children get 12 years old. There is a limit of ten families per year, so it is first come, first served.
Benefits
- Eco-friendly
- One cloth diaper replaces 230 disposable diapers, and one cloth diaper can be used up to 200 times.
- In addition, the production of disposable diapers requires 39% more water than the production and maintenance of cloth diapers.
- By the time a child is potty trained, he or she will have used 5,000 to 7,000 diapers, which is the equivalent of about one ton of waste.
- Disposable diapers take between 200 and 500 years to completely decompose. Cloth diapers take 6 months to decompose.
- Health
- The baby has less rash on his buttocks since cotton diapers are made of natural fibers.
- Cloth diapers do not contain any absorbent gel, the main cause of dry skin. Cloth diapers therefore require less moisturizer.
- Cloth diapers are free of toxic substances, made of natural fibers like cotton, bamboo or even hemp.
- Budget-friendly
- Disposable diapers cost between $1,500 and $2,500 per baby, while a complete set of cloth diapers costs between $450 and $650 and can be used by several children.
- Champlain Township offers a grant to families who make a green choice of diapers.
- Comfort
- Cloth diapers allow for greater air circulation and are less hot.
- Cotton diapers are easy to clean and use, and are waterproof.
Eligibility Requirements for the Grant
In order to qualify for the diaper program, the parent must:
- Be a resident of Champlain Township;
- Have a child under the age of 12;
- Purchase a minimum of 10 cloth diapers;
- Submit the application no later than 180 days after the date of purchase of the 10 diapers.
Provide the following supporting documents:
- A copy of the child’s proof of birth
- Proof of residence
- A copy of the original invoice for the cloth diaper bundle; or
- A printed copy of the purchase details with confirmation number for online transactions.
Visit the Diaper Grant Program webpage for more information or to fill out the Diaper Grant Application Form.