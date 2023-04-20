Champlain Township wants to help new parents! In an effort to protect the environment, the Township of Champlain is proud to offer $200 per year in financial assistance to purchase at least 10 cloth diapers to families living in Champlain. Cloth diapers are affordable, easy to use and environmentally friendly.

A $200 grant will be given per family, per year, per purchase of ten cloth diapers. Families can apply for a diaper grant each year until the children get 12 years old. There is a limit of ten families per year, so it is first come, first served.

Benefits

Eco-friendly One cloth diaper replaces 230 disposable diapers, and one cloth diaper can be used up to 200 times. In addition, the production of disposable diapers requires 39% more water than the production and maintenance of cloth diapers. By the time a child is potty trained, he or she will have used 5,000 to 7,000 diapers, which is the equivalent of about one ton of waste. Disposable diapers take between 200 and 500 years to completely decompose. Cloth diapers take 6 months to decompose.

Health The baby has less rash on his buttocks since cotton diapers are made of natural fibers. Cloth diapers do not contain any absorbent gel, the main cause of dry skin. Cloth diapers therefore require less moisturizer. Cloth diapers are free of toxic substances, made of natural fibers like cotton, bamboo or even hemp.

Budget-friendly Disposable diapers cost between $1,500 and $2,500 per baby, while a complete set of cloth diapers costs between $450 and $650 and can be used by several children. Champlain Township offers a grant to families who make a green choice of diapers.

Comfort Cloth diapers allow for greater air circulation and are less hot. Cotton diapers are easy to clean and use, and are waterproof.



Eligibility Requirements for the Grant

In order to qualify for the diaper program, the parent must:

Be a resident of Champlain Township;

Have a child under the age of 12;

Purchase a minimum of 10 cloth diapers;

Submit the application no later than 180 days after the date of purchase of the 10 diapers.

Provide the following supporting documents:

A copy of the child’s proof of birth

Proof of residence

A copy of the original invoice for the cloth diaper bundle; or

A printed copy of the purchase details with confirmation number for online transactions.

Visit the Diaper Grant Program webpage for more information or to fill out the Diaper Grant Application Form.